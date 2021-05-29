JOHNSON CITY - Georgia Pearl Allison Yontz, 88, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City.
She was born in Saltville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Mance F and Ella Surber Allison.
Georgia was a dedicated Christian who attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved the Lord and she lived what she believed. She had an amazing memory of the bible and was able to recall a verse anytime she needed it. Often, she would praise the Lord in song, which was her favorite way to worship.
The Lord graced her with love, both inward and outward; to know Georgia was to cherish her. She was a caring wife and mother, who devoted much of her life to raising her children and caring for her son Ronald throughout his life. Her skills in the kitchen were unmatched, and not a person went through her door without being fed. This was a loving habit that extended to animals as much as it did the people in her life, with everything from birds to rabbits fed by her palm. If she wasn’t outside feeding the animals, she may still be out gardening or enjoying the fresh air.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Kyle Yontz, in 1971; son, Donald Kyle Yontz; and two siblings, Jamie Norwood and Walter Allison.
Those surviving include: her children, Ronald Yontz, Kenneth Yontz, Judy Hoover and husband Dan; brother, Artiss Allison and wife Rachel; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Katie.
Mrs. Yontz was entombed at the mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park in a private service.
