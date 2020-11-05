PINEY FLATS - Georgia Mae Hyatt, 83, Piney Flats, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was diagnosed with breast cancer five months after her husband passed away. She fought hard battling and beating cancer, surviving chemo treatments and was hospitalized with sepsis multiple times. Sadly, she could not defeat COVID. She fought for two weeks and passed away peacefully.
Georgia was preceded in death by: her husband, Ray Hyatt; parents, James and Lena Tester; one brother, Bruce Tester; and a niece, Michelle Tester Knight.
Survivors include: five children, Jeff Hyatt and his wife Holly, Richard Hyatt, David Hyatt, Debra Nelson and her husband Gary and Michael Hyatt and his wife Tonya; grandchildren, Jason, Jasmine, Nikki, Mitchell, RJ, Dylan, Cameron and Taylor; great grandchildren, Michael, Sophie, Zayden and Rowan; eight siblings, Buddy Tester and his wife Jean, Shirley James, Cecil Tester and his wife Betty, Bennie Tester and his wife Janice, James Tester and his wife Melba, Dorothy Broyles and her husband Bill, Frances Hodge and Sue Nelms and her husband Tim; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the portico at the mausoleum chapel. Family and friends are asked to meet there by 1:20 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hyatt family via www.morrisbaker.com.
