BULADEAN, NC - Georgia Honeycutt Moffitt, age, 91 took her “one-way” flight to her Home in Heaven on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from her home in Buladean, NC
A celebration of life service will be held at the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00PM. The family will receive friends from 12:30PM until the service time. Officiating will be Reverends Blaine Whitson and Marvin Hensley, and eulogy by Dr. Roger L. Jenkins. Interment will be at the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.