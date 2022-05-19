BULADEAN, NC - Georgia Honeycutt Moffitt, age , 91 took her “one-way” flight to her Home in Heaven on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from her home in Buladean, NC
A native of Mitchell County, N.C., she was the youngest and last-surviving child of the late Chester and Lillie Mae Street Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Toye Moffitt; a son, Michael “Mike” Moffitt; a daughter, Mitzi Yvonne Moffitt; brothers Dave, Buster, and Willie “W.G.” Honeycutt; sisters Etta and Nannie Honeycutt, Betty Gouge, Tilda Butler, Bonnie Street, Mary Arrowood, Martha Jenkins, Lennis Moffitt, and half-sister Virgie Hughes.
Georgia was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and retired from the Mitchell County School System after having taught 35 years. During her years of teaching, it was customary for her to begin each school day with classroom devotions and, as a result, she touched the lives of her students spiritually as well as academically.
As an avid reader, her favorite book was the world’s best seller – The Holy Bible – which she loved from a youth. History was her favorite subject and she enjoyed visiting historical places. Poetry was also of interest to her and she loved to read and write poems.
Having joined the Church at an early age, she was a long-time member of the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School, served as a church clerk, and sang in the choir. She also sang in quartets and at one time was a member of the Pilgrim Quartet that was featured on a regularly-scheduled radio program.
Georgia was a loving wife and mother who truly adored and cherished her family.
Surviving her are a sister-in-law, Joan Honeycutt of Winston Salem, N.C., several nephews and nieces, and a special friend and caretaker Tammy McKinney.
Visitation will be held at the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00PM. The family will receive friends from 12:30PM until the service time. Officiating will be Reverends Blaine Whitson and Marvin Hensley, and eulogy by Dr. Roger L. Jenkins. Interment will be at the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Those who prefer may make memorials to: Hospice an Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or to Mitchell County Meals on Wheels, 152 Ledger School Rd Bakersville, NC 28705.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.