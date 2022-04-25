ELIZABETHTON - Georgia Hardin Webb Ellis, age 99, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law: Juanita & Leonard Lewis. She was born May 7, 1922 in Carter County to the late Auda & Viola Peters Hardin. Georgia spent her early years in West Virginia. She was a member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles C. Webb, her son Rondal Wayne Webb and her second husband Luther Ellis. She was also preceded in death by a sister: Alma “Boe” Williams and her sisters-in-law: Danette Hardin and Lucille Hardin, also four brothers: Charles Hardin, Donald Hardin, Dana Ray Hardin and Olan “Pie” Hardin and two brothers-in-law: Charles Mack Smith and Maynard Williams.
Georgia is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Juanita & Leonard Lewis, a sister: Vera Hardin Smith, a brother: David “Doug” Hardin, and her sisters-in-law: Carol Hardin and Karen Hardin, two step-sons: Rondal and Bill Ellis, a step-daughter: Connie Lane, also several nieces, and nephews and great nieces & nephews and cousins.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the Blevins Cemetery with Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Music will be provided by the New Liberty Quartett. Pallbearers will be selected from family. In lieu of flowers , those wishing may make donations to the Blevins Cemetery Fund c/o Darlene Hardin, PO Box 406, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37644 or your favorite charity. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday until 2 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ellis family