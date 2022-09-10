JOHNSON CITY - Georgia "Lucy" Hagerty, 74, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. The daughter of John W. & E. Lola Hudson of Greenville is survived by her daughter. Michele Tuoto of Henderson, NV, and her brothers John M. Hudson of Kingstree, SC and Jimmy Hudson of Greenville, TN. She was an active member of Central Church of Christ, the Salvation Army, and the Johnson City Seniors' Center before becoming immobile the last three years of life. In Lucy's lifetime, she was a hospital admission representative, newspaper editor, factory worker, department store clerk, waitress, and Food City Deli employee (her favorite job). However, her greatest love was NASCAR racing and whenever possible she would be routing on her drivers from the stands or from home on TV.
She moved to Indiana at the age of 19 and was married shortly after, then gave birth to her only child. She lived in the Hamilton Lake Community for about 15 years before returning to East Tennessee. In her last 10 years of life, she loved volunteering and giving back to the community anyway she could through food drives, children's ministry at church, hosting special events, and getting donations for church and other events, especially BINGO prizes.
A memorial will be held in her honor by the family on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30am at the Central Church of Christ located at 2722 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601. In lieu of flowers, Lucy requested that a donation be made to the Central Church of Christ because as she said "God gave to me and cared for me so I would like to give back to Him."