JOHNSON CITY - Georgia Elizabeth Dickey, 82 of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Agape Health Care Center of Johnson City. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Carlton C. Dickey and Maude B. Pugh Dickey. Georgia had worked for United Intermountain Telephone Company for 29 years. She attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church. Georgia was very artistic, she enjoyed painting and drawing. She also loved animals, children and being around her friends and family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Danny Dickey.
Survivors include a brother, Jed Dickey and wife, Tammy of Johnson City; a sister, Susan Graves of Greeneville; a sister-in-law, Brenda Dickey of Jonesborough; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Georgia will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Earl Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home then proceed to the cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dickey family. 423-928-2245