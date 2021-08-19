GRAY - Georgia Widener Arwood, 87, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Ms. Arwood was born on May 4, 1934, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Robert and Lula Wright Widener.
Ms. Arwood was a native of Johnson City, and had lived in the Gray area for the past 40 years. She was a Christian and attended Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City. She was a 1952 graduate of Science Hill High School. She was retired from Kennametal after many years of service.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Arwood was also preceded in death by a brother, Wiley ‘Bo’ Widener; and ten sisters, Virginia Widener, Annie Porter, Callie Widener, Gertrude Maine, Ruby Bryan, Ruth Nickles, Kathrine Chandler, Ora Dulaney, Ola Lee Dulaney, and Thelma Adams.
Those left to cherish Ms. Arwood’s memory include her daughter, Jane Counts; sons, Robert Arwood and his wife Regina, and David Arwood and his wife Deana; her sister, Dorothy Simmons; 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 pm.
Condolences can be sent to Ms. Arwood’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
