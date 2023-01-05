George W. Presnell, Sr., age 92, of Glen Rock, passed away on December 31, 2022, at Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Home. He was the husband of Connie Fay (Bollinger) Presnell, to whom he was married for 66 years.

He was born in Johnson City, TN on December 10, 1930, the third of fifteen children to parents Miles Newton and Letha Leona (Wyatt) Presnell.