George W. Presnell, Sr., age 92, of Glen Rock, passed away on December 31, 2022, at Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Home. He was the husband of Connie Fay (Bollinger) Presnell, to whom he was married for 66 years.
He was born in Johnson City, TN on December 10, 1930, the third of fifteen children to parents Miles Newton and Letha Leona (Wyatt) Presnell.
George served in the Army National Guard and US Army in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart.
He held various jobs including house painter, truck driver, and factory worker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, George Jr., Carol
(Terry Winemiller), and Stephen (Patricia), 5 siblings, Betty Jo, Julia, Tommy, Jack, and Sue; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings, Pauline, Harvey, Ida, Robert, Earl, Florence, Roy, Teddy, and Nathan.
The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Home Care team, Gardens at Gettysburg, and Amedisys Hospice.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:30 until a funeral service begins at 11:30am at Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 53 Main St. Glen Rock, PA, 17327. Please dress casually. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with graveside military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.