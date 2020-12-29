George W. Holley, 93, passed away December 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Stiman, VA, November 28, 1927 to George W. Holley, Sr. and Elizabeth Steffey Holley. His family moved to Tennessee in 1941 with the Clinchfield Railroad. He graduated from Boones Creek High School where he met his wife, Margaret Sherfey.
He worked as a welder and fireman on the railroad until getting in the cattle breeding business. He farmed on Knob Creek for 74 years and taught welding at Daniel Boone high school for 22 years. He got his B.S. from the University of Tennessee at age 48. He was Tennessee Vocational Teacher of the Year in 1983.
He was active in many area organizations: Farm Bureau, Railroad Trainmen, Washington County Historical Association, Boones Creek Historical Trust, Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, American Welding Society, Watauga Valley Historical Railroad Society, Iota Lambda Honor Fraternity, Jonesborough Genealogical Society, Tennessee Defense Force (Captain), and the Heritage Alliance. He was a lifetime member of the Washington County Education Association, Tennessee Education Association, and the National Education Association.
In 1986 he and Margaret built the Knob Creek Historical Museum which welcomes visitors to get a glimpse of life as it was from pioneer times to the present.
George joined Snow Mountain Memorial Baptist Church in 1941 and served there until its close. He attended Knob Creek Church of the Brethren at the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers and sisters: Gladys, Claris, Blanch, Robert, Clyde and Jack. His wife Margaret died in 2018 after a 72-year marriage. Survivors include his children, Deanna Carey of Gray and David (Dorothy) Holley of Limestone, One brother, Charles Holley, 4 grandchildren, Preston (Christy) Holley, Crystal (Paul) Davidson, Laurel (Brian) McManus and Lacee Holley, and 7 great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Elisabeth, Christine, Mary Catherine, and Samantha Holley, Millie Adkins, and Alexander McManus.
A visitation for George W. Holley will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. A private funeral service will be held for the family. George will be laid to rest in the Krouse Family Cemetery in Johnson City.
Those who wish may make donations in his honor to Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, 2591 Knob Creek Road or to his favorite charity, Heifer International.
