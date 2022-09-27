JONESBOROUGH - After living a joyful 66 years, George Vining, of Jonesborough (formerly of Elizabethton) went home to be with his Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from Johnson City Medical Center. George was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to the late George Joseph Vining, Sr. and Joye Doster Vining Shook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by death by his second father, Ogden Shook; a brother, Joe Shook; a sister, Becky Shook; a special aunt, Sarah M. Shook; a nephew, Jason Bowers; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins have also preceded him.
George had a smile that was infectious, and a twinkle in his eyes that lit up every room. He enjoyed being around people, and he loved with his whole heart. George accepted Jesus into his heart at a young age at First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, and there was never any doubt of his firm belief in his salvation. George attended the Dawn of Hope for many years. He was a Special Olympics gold medalist, and he was a life-long avid swimmer and bowler. George loved to listen to Johnny Cash, and he was a Batman fan from the very beginning of the original TV series. Since 1960, George was a true Cyclone and Tennessee Volunteer.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include two sisters, Ellen Shook Hutchins and husband Charlie, and Sally Shook Harris, all of Elizabethton; three nephews, Trey Harris and wife Sheri, of Bassett, VA, Andy Bowers, of Brooklyn, NY, and Scott Bowers, of Elizabethton; one niece, Courtney Erwin and husband Jared, of Elizabethton; and two great nieces, Anne Catherine and Addison Harris, of Bassett, VA; his housemate and best friend, Sam Shell, of the home; and his loving caregivers, Paris Moreria, Summer Calloway, Theresa Delgado, Roberta Smith, Tiffany Sanchez, Andera Whitten, and Rebecca Palmer, of the Ashley House, Johnson City.
A graveside to celebrate the life of George Vining will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Todd Hallman officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and caregivers of Enhanced Support Services. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 Am on Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the George Vining Memorial Celebrations Fund (to provide multiple events in his memory for his many friends in homes supported by Enhanced Support Services) in care of/payable to Paris Moreira, and may be mailed to Enhanced Support Services, 2729 Highway 11E, Telford, TN 37690.
Words of sympathy may be shared with the Vining family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917) are privileged and honored to serve the family of George Vining.