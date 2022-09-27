JONESBOROUGH - After living a joyful 66 years, George Vining, of Jonesborough (formerly of Elizabethton) went home to be with his Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from Johnson City Medical Center. George was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to the late George Joseph Vining, Sr. and Joye Doster Vining Shook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by death by his second father, Ogden Shook; a brother, Joe Shook; a sister, Becky Shook; a special aunt, Sarah M. Shook; a nephew, Jason Bowers; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins have also preceded him.

George had a smile that was infectious, and a twinkle in his eyes that lit up every room. He enjoyed being around people, and he loved with his whole heart. George accepted Jesus into his heart at a young age at First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, and there was never any doubt of his firm belief in his salvation. George attended the Dawn of Hope for many years. He was a Special Olympics gold medalist, and he was a life-long avid swimmer and bowler. George loved to listen to Johnny Cash, and he was a Batman fan from the very beginning of the original TV series. Since 1960, George was a true Cyclone and Tennessee Volunteer.

