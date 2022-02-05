JONESBOROUGH - George “Tim” Hunt, 66, of Jonesborough, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The son of the late Walter & Eleanor Mangum Hunt, Tim was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 11, 1955.
Tim had a knack for making people laugh. He was an avid golfer and loved watching football, specifically Virginia Tech. Tim never met a stranger and he brightened every room he walked in to.
After attending Virginia Tech, Tim began his 39-year career as a locomotive engineer with CSX Railroad.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pamela, sister, Jennifer Young (Jay), brother, Ken Hunt (Kay), brother-in-law, David Kotheimer, and his nieces & nephews who thought Tim hung the moon and the stars, Lisa Hunt Kuebler, Kristen Hunt Thorn, Chip Hunt and Hunter Young-Busse.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his cherished 6 fur-babies.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Hunt family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821.