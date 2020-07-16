George Thomas “Tom” Cox 81 passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Cox graduated at Holston High School in 1957 and attended East Tennessee State University.
Tom had worked at numerous jobs over the years from Brooks Exxon, Kingsport Press where he met his first wife Ronnie Lisic, Railway Express, when he left Railway Express a man named Bill Henley took his place, which incidentally years later, and Tom married Bill’s widow Vicky Henley. He worked doing mail runs for Hal Cox to working at the Greif Brothers from 1966 to 1971. His tenure started at Sprint which he worked in many positions. He worked his way up to a supervisor’s position which he held until his retirement in 2001. His hobbies were softball, hunting, fishing and of course farming. He was a faithful member of Gospel Lighthouse in Goshen Valley.
Tom is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Ronnie L. Cox and his last wife Vicki H. Cox and his parents Perry and Edith Cox, an infant sister Katherine, grandparents, uncles, aunts, some cousins and a brother-in-law’s.
He is survived by his children: Kathy Benton (Randall), of Rogersville, TN., Wayne Cox (Beverly) of Kingsport, TN., Alan Cox of Kingsport, TN. and step-son Jeff Henley (Tracey) of Limestone, TN. Grandchildren: Randall Cox (Ashley), Ashleigh Benton, Whitney Benton, Joseph Cox, Erika Cox, Trevor Henley and Justin Henley. Great-grandchildren: Aiden, Riley, Madelyn Cox and Carter Jai Davis, sisters Alice Bishop, Sylvia Ferguson(Russell), and Kay Speck and several nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, cousins and special friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11: 00 am Saturday, July 13, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Dave Morelock officiating.
East Tennessee Cemetery is honored to serve the family of George Thomas “Tom” Cox.