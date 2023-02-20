ELIZABETHTON - George Thomas Skeans, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Gordon & Ellen Stout Skeans. He was a retired Captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. In earlier years, he was employed as a mechanical Engineer. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing. George was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Marley Skeans, two brothers: Cyril and Bill Skeans and one sister; Mary J. Morgan. George was a member of Hampton Masonic Lodge # 750 and was a 32nd degree Mason.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Dorothy Vest Skeans; one daughter & son-in-law: Debbie & Mike McKinney, Jonesborough; two sons & daughters-in-law: Tom & Jenny Skeans and Tim & Tammy Skeans all of Elizabethton; four granddaughters: Brittany Skeans of the home, Cora Kelley, Jonesborough, Sydney Potter and Lindsey Hunter all of Elizabethton; two grandsons: Rick Skeans and Bryson Lynch and five great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elsie Sams, Watauga; and Margaret Fields, Hampton; a brother-in-law: Harry Morgan, Elizabethton; one brother: Ed Skeans, Watauga; two sisters-in-law: Judy Skeans and Lavonna Skeans, both of Elizabethton; one uncle: Bobby Stout and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Paul Peer, Minister and Mr. L.C. Tester officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday will be: Tom Smith, Ken Cornett, Mike Banner, Bobby Trivett, Sonny Slagle, Sean Johnson, Ricky Skeans, and L.C. Tester. Honorary Pallbearers will be Former Sheriff John Henson and employees and former employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. A Masonic Memorial Service will follow the funeral service conducted by Hampton Masonic Lodge # 750. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Skeans family.