ELIZABETHTON - George Thomas Skeans, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Gordon & Ellen Stout Skeans. He was a retired Captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. In earlier years, he was employed as a mechanical Engineer. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing. George was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Marley Skeans, two brothers: Cyril and Bill Skeans and one sister; Mary J. Morgan. George was a member of Hampton Masonic Lodge # 750 and was a 32nd degree Mason.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Dorothy Vest Skeans; one daughter & son-in-law: Debbie & Mike McKinney, Jonesborough; two sons & daughters-in-law: Tom & Jenny Skeans and Tim & Tammy Skeans all of Elizabethton; four granddaughters: Brittany Skeans of the home, Cora Kelley, Jonesborough, Sydney Potter and Lindsey Hunter all of Elizabethton; two grandsons: Rick Skeans and Bryson Lynch and five great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elsie Sams, Watauga; and Margaret Fields, Hampton; a brother-in-law: Harry Morgan, Elizabethton; one brother: Ed Skeans, Watauga; two sisters-in-law: Judy Skeans and Lavonna Skeans, both of Elizabethton; one uncle: Bobby Stout and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

