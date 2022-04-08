George Taylor died peacefully on March 31, 2022, in West Chester, Ohio. He was born on February 7, 1928, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, to Andrew and Isabella Taylor. George is survived by his brother, Charles (Elizabeth) Taylor of Olean, New York; niece Elaine (Mark) Chew and nephew Andrew (Shae) Taylor both of Liberty Twp, Ohio; nephew Bruce (Nancy) Taylor, of Olean, New York; niece Beverly Martin of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; nephew Rick (Michele) Martin of Red Lion, Pennsylvania. Upon finishing high school at fourteen, and due to WW2, George began full-time work in a local textile mill. In 1947, he was drafted into the British Army and stationed in Germany with the British Army of the Rhine (BAOR). Upon discharge in 1949, he enrolled at Kirkcaldy Technical College, and earned his Ordinary National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering. Soon after, George immigrated to the United States, settled in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania, and worked for Stackpole Carbon Co. in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania. In 1964, George became an American citizen. He also enrolled at West Virginia University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. In 1971, he joined Great Lakes Carbon in Grand Island, New York, for whom he worked until he retired. On February 27, 1971, George married Ruth Thomas of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They were married for 22 years until Ruth’s untimely death in December 1993. In 1975, George was transferred to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he lived until June 2020 when he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to be closer to his niece, Elaine. As a young man, George pursued further education with great enthusiasm, enjoyed fast motorcycles and cars, and was an excellent ice skater. In later years, ballroom dancing was his passion. After moving to Cincinnati, George enjoyed holidays with family, trips to the US National Air Force Museum and would light right up when playing with his youngest nieces! George valued hard work, a good education, had a joke to share, and was ever a gentleman. He will be remembered for his genuine smile, grateful and uplifting spirit. George will be laid to rest with his wife Ruth at Monte Vista Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Most Popular
-
Longtime Washington County mayor remembered for his service
-
Johnson City man charged with assault on a First Responder
-
Seven qualify for Johnson City school board race, including three incumbents
-
Johnson City seeks $9.6M for Innovation Park infrastructure
-
TBI agent testifies Boswell said she knew daughter was dead