HAMPTON - George “Sutton” Brown, Jr. passed away April 9, 2023 in Hampton, TN. Sutton was born on December 15, 1953 in Elizabethton to the late George and Mary Emma Brown.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Brown, of the home; two sons, Taylor Brown and Benjamin Brown, both of Hampton; brother, Lynn Brown, of Elizabethton; niece, Laura Brown, of Bowie, Maryland; nephew, Whitman Brown, of Falls Church, VA and several cousins, great nieces and nephews also survive.

