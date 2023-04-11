HAMPTON - George “Sutton” Brown, Jr. passed away April 9, 2023 in Hampton, TN. Sutton was born on December 15, 1953 in Elizabethton to the late George and Mary Emma Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Brown, of the home; two sons, Taylor Brown and Benjamin Brown, both of Hampton; brother, Lynn Brown, of Elizabethton; niece, Laura Brown, of Bowie, Maryland; nephew, Whitman Brown, of Falls Church, VA and several cousins, great nieces and nephews also survive.
He graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1972 and continued his education at Maryville College in Maryville, TN where he played on the tennis team and enjoyed many intramural sports. Sutton graduated with a degree in accounting in 1976. After graduation, he joined his father, George Sr. in the family business “Brown’s Grocery and Hardware” in Hampton. He worked at Brown’s for nearly 50 years and became the third generation of the Brown family to work there. He made many friends and enjoyed his career. Brown’s will not be the same without him.
Sutton joined the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and became an integral part of the Hampton Community. In his spare time, Sutton enjoyed raft guiding on the Nolichucky River, sailing on Watauga Lake, playing tennis, mountain bike riding and cross-country skiing.
Sutton married Beverly Taylor in 1988 and they had two children, Taylor and Benjamin. He was very proud of his sons and enjoyed doing outdoor activities with them; especially hiking and family camping trips.
The family will hold a memorial service in honor of Sutton that will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, Elizabethton with Mr. Bryan Wyatt officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is truly honored to serve the family of George “Sutton” Brown, Jr.