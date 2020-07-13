George Steven Coone passed from this world to the next on Wednesday July 8 at the Johnson City Medical Center
A native of Johnson City Steve is the son of the late Dillard George and Laura Briscoe Coone.
Steve graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1981 with a degree in Broadcasting. Steve was employed by Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation for the past 36 years. In 2015 he received “Employee of the Year”. Steve was loved by all his co-workers and many patients who will miss him dearly. He was also employed part-time by Walmart of Elizabethton in the deli department.
Steve loved to travel to big cities all across the country. From coast to coast every chance he had. He loved the hustle and bustle of the subways, the big city lights but; he enjoyed flying the most.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins whom he loved very much. Left to carry on his memory are his Aunt Charlotte Dula of Cincinatti, OH; special cousin Boyce Young, many cousins and dear friend, Ron Baker.
Family and friends will have a private service on Wednesday July 15, 2020 followed by
Graveside Services at 3:30pm Wednesday July 15, at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mars Hill TN.
The Johnson City Medical Center was great with the care given to Steve especially the terrific Nursing staff in ICU and 5300.
