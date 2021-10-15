ELIZABETHTON - George Shears, age 74, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Indiana to the late George Shears Sr. and Lee Shears. He was a paneling supervisor at Kyser Panel systems and a member of Moose Lodge and Elk Lodge. George was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Shears. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Loretta Hileman; son, Mick Shears and partner Jessica; niece, Melissa; special friends, Norman Scott, “Smoke” and Jerry Triplett as well as many other close friends.
Per his request there will be no formal services.
