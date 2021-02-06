George R. Campbell at 83 lost his fight to cancer on February 5, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1937, the son of the late Hugh Campbell and Oddie Denton Campbell.
He left behind a loving family including Mary R. Farmer Campbell, wife of 34 years; two sons, Jefph Campbell and wife Sherry and Bryan Campbell; three grandsons, Christopher, Anthony and Asher Campbell; five step-children, Babbie, Terry, Allen, Tim and Todd. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by many.
George worked for Johnson City Fire Department for 35 years. He also worked for God at several churches including Emberville CCC, Boones Creek CC and Harvestine CC.
He fought a good fight, was tired and wanted to go home.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, you may view a livestream of the service by visiting Mr. Campbell’s obituary on our website.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Maple Lawn Cemetery, 400 US 11E, Jonesborough, TN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Daily Bread, 118 S Cumberland St, Morristown, TN 37814.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Campbell family during this difficult time.