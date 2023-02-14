"I thank my God for every remembrance of you" (Philippians 1:3)

George Lanny Epperson, Sr. peacefully passed away on February 8, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Lanny was born in Pumpkin Center, Missouri to the late George and Marjorie Epperson. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Rochelle Anders. He resided in Elizabethton, TN and Hilton Head Island, SC.

