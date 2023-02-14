"I thank my God for every remembrance of you" (Philippians 1:3)
George Lanny Epperson, Sr. peacefully passed away on February 8, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Lanny was born in Pumpkin Center, Missouri to the late George and Marjorie Epperson. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Rochelle Anders. He resided in Elizabethton, TN and Hilton Head Island, SC.
Lanny's life exemplified the "American Dream" in that he began life in humble circumstances on a pig farm, rode a horse to school, and attended the first eight grades in a one room school. After being introduced to the world of stocks and investments by his mother when he was a young boy, going to Wall Street was a dream which directed his path. He achieved this goal through a career in investment banking becoming President and CEO of Burns, Frye, & Timmons. He was a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Boston Stock Exchange, and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. Lanny retired and moved to Tennessee in 1998. He always said the area had the best climate, the most beautiful scenery, and the nicest people of anywhere he had lived. He became a huge Vol fan, always saying that he moved here in 1998 and brought the National Championship with him! Lanny remained very self-disciplined through his daily reading of the Wall Street Journal, financial periodicals, and the Bible. His recall of this information was exceptional. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by us all.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Martha of the home, his daughter Julianne Arvizu (Jamie), Skokie, IL; his son, Lanny Epperson, Jr., Greenwich, CT; his son, Lee Epperson, Richardson, TX; his son, Remzi Epperson, Fleetwood, NY; step-daughter, Merry Schaff (Frank), Elizabethton, TN; step-son, Lexie Moss (Davia), Lake Mary, FL; grandchildren, Ben, Evan, Will Arvizu, Skokie, IL; Jocelyn and Savannah Epperson, Greenwich, CT; Will, John, and Matthew Schaff, Elizabethton, TN; Lexie Elizabeth Moss, Lake Mary, FL; brother-in-law, Joe Anders, St. Charles, MO; nephew, Kevin Anders (Pam), St. Charles, MO; nephew, Brett Anders (Maria), Kansas City, MO; niece, Kellari Anders, St. Charles, MO; and several great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton, with Reverend Robert Countiss and Reverend Ray Amos officiating. Live streaming is available at fumcelizabethton.com. Music will be under the directions of Catherine Edwards- Bunton with David Arney and Susan Heaton along special music by the Arvizu family, Teresa Bowers, and the Chancel Choir. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00PM, prior to the service on Saturday, or at the residence anytime. The committal service will be at the Mausoleum Chapel at Happy Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. The pallbearers are Lanny's sons-in-law and grandsons. Honorary pall bearers are Tom Bolin, Jimmy Cunningham, Chuck Gavin, Tom McGlothlin, Cregg Moss, Paul Powers, Joe Slaughter, Richard Tetrick, Joe Thurman, and Fred Troop. Special friends of Lanny's were Martha's girlfriends, Boone Lake crowd, FUMC church family, F Street neighbors, and the Moss family. Special thanks to Dr. Keith Young and the ICU staff at JCMC for their compassionate and excellent care of Lanny in his final time with us.
Those who prefer to make donations in lieu of flowers may do so to First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Lanny Epperson.