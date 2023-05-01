JOHNSON CITY - George John Imes, age 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George Benjamin Imes and Mary Rita Coyne Imes.

He received his degree in accounting from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY in 1968, after which he worked for Price-Waterhouse as a staff auditor. He began work for JARL Extrusions, Inc., a privately owned aluminum extrusions company, in Rochester, NY in 1969. He transferred to Elizabethton, TN in 1970 to assist with the establishment of a new plant. He held progressively responsible operations positions with JARL beginning as controller, then treasurer, vice president and general manager. The company grew to a three-plant operation in three different states. The Elizabethton plant ultimately employed 250 people. He also served on the JARL board of directors. He was the chief negotiator in the sale of JARL Extrusions, Inc. to ALCAN Aluminum Corporation in 1989. Following the sale, he continued employment with ALCAN. He was also a past director of the industry-wide Aluminum Extruders Council. When ALCAN was sold to ALCOA, he began work with Electro Mechanical Corp in Bristol, VA as Chief Financial Officer. Later in life he was co-owner of Wholesale Office Supply and Alliance Rental Car, in Johnson City, TN.

