JOHNSON CITY - George John Imes, age 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George Benjamin Imes and Mary Rita Coyne Imes.
He received his degree in accounting from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY in 1968, after which he worked for Price-Waterhouse as a staff auditor. He began work for JARL Extrusions, Inc., a privately owned aluminum extrusions company, in Rochester, NY in 1969. He transferred to Elizabethton, TN in 1970 to assist with the establishment of a new plant. He held progressively responsible operations positions with JARL beginning as controller, then treasurer, vice president and general manager. The company grew to a three-plant operation in three different states. The Elizabethton plant ultimately employed 250 people. He also served on the JARL board of directors. He was the chief negotiator in the sale of JARL Extrusions, Inc. to ALCAN Aluminum Corporation in 1989. Following the sale, he continued employment with ALCAN. He was also a past director of the industry-wide Aluminum Extruders Council. When ALCAN was sold to ALCOA, he began work with Electro Mechanical Corp in Bristol, VA as Chief Financial Officer. Later in life he was co-owner of Wholesale Office Supply and Alliance Rental Car, in Johnson City, TN.
George was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where, at various times, he served on the School Board, the Church Finance Committee, and the Parish Council. He was also involved in community activities including the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, East Tennessee State University Foundation and the Pirate Club.
He participated in various athletic activities throughout his life. He began to hone his organizational skills as the football team manager at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, NY. He played on his high school and college golf teams and continued to enjoy golf throughout his life. He also enjoyed attending ETSU athletic events. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family, estate sales, gardening and spending time with his dog, Buddy.
He is survived by his son, Ted Imes; longtime friend and companion, Mary Archer and her children, Doug and Michael Archer, Lauren Lane, and Holly Parvin; one granddaughter, Paisley Parvin; one grandson, Wayland Parvin; one sister, Colleen Imes Jeffers; and two nieces, Mary Ellen Bills and Jennifer Lynn Craft as well as several cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. A Rosary Prayer Service will follow at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, with Father Dustin Collins officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow immediately in the St. Mary’s Garden at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Following services, friends are invited to gather and share memories at the home, 11 Carriage Court, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Johnson City Medical Center staff of the 2500 Wing and ICU for all the love and care that was provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601; or to the charity of your choice.