GRAY - George “G.N.” Harrison, 84, of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gray Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Darin Harrison officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gray Free Will Baptist Church, 247 Delmar Saults Rd., Gray, TN, 37615.
