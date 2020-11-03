JOHNSON CITY - George Franklin Wolfe, 58, Johnson City passed away November 1, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Kentucky and was a son of the late John and Virginia Wolfe. George was retired from Washington County Food Service after 30 years of hard work and dedication.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Robin Price Wolfe; daughters, Brittany Wolfe and Cathy Wolfe and her fiancé, Josh Huskins, Lisa Harvey and Stephanie Laughren; granddaughters, Faith Greer and Jasmine Laughren; grandson, Michael Laughren; four brothers, David Wolfe and wife, Ann, Steven, J.W. and Ralph Wolfe; a sister, Wanda Wolfe Davis; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Graveside services for George will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Evangelist and brother-in-law, Mark Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Timmy and Jimmy Price, Hank Bowman and Roarke Foster. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.