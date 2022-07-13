ELIZABETHTON - George Frank Greer, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Roan Mountain, TN to the late Roby and Mary Greer. George served in the U.S. Army and later retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a country man who loved his Lord, family and church. George was a loving husband, father, papaw and friend who never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, Braves baseball, Cyclones football, watching his granddaughter Lauren play softball and overseeing the Annual 4th of July BBQ at his church. George was a member of East Side FWB Church where he served as trustee and ran the sound room for many years with the son he never had, Rick Peters and his adopted grandson, Jason Hambrick. To know George was to love him. So many considered him as their adopted papaw.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul Greer and Norman Greer and sister, Ruth James. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Valerie Nadine Greer, of the home; three daughters, Felicia Marley (Glenn), Marsha Jaynes, Katina Brickey (Anthony); seven grandchildren, Jamie Marley, Kayla Luster (William), Julian Jaynes (Carla), Haley Jaynes, Lauren Brickey, Nathan Jaynes and Madison Jaynes; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jaynes and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of George Frank Greer will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at East Side FWB Church with Reverend Justin Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Brickey, Julian Jaynes, Nathan Jaynes, William Luster, Chris Hughes, John Henriksen, Rick Peters and Jeff Carr. Honorary pallbearers are Deacons and Trustees of East Side FWB Church, Eddie Stocton, Cameron Coleman, David Blevins, Jason Hambrick and AL Hughes. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at 9:50 AM at the cemetery on Tuesday.
The family would like to extend thanks to all the staff and doctors of Johnson City Medical Center with special thanks to the nurses on 2500 especially Lizzi and Shannon.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to East Side FWB Church fellowship hall fund.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of George Frank Greer.