Gray, Tennessee - George Clifton Sanders, 90, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on November 15, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1930, in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Abraham Jackson (A.J.) and Hattie Ella Hall Sanders.
Clifton was a native of Washington County, Tennessee, and lived in the area for all of his life. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge in Blackwater, VA. He was a farmer and cattle trader. Clifton’s family, especially his grandchildren, were an important part of his life and he enjoyed participating in family vacations, holidays, and special occasions. He also enjoyed meeting his friends at the Burger King in Gray for breakfast each week.
In addition to his parent’s, Clifton was also preceded in death by his wife Lucy Vaughan Begley Sanders; brothers, Nathaniel Judson, Haskel Lee, William Jackson, James Dayton, Wallace Ferrell; sister, Gladys Leota Douglas; sisters-in-law, Patsy Fitzgerald Sanders, Virginia Barnes Sanders, Ama Dean Chase Sanders, Wanda Estep Sanders, Sarah Eva Goodman Sanders, Mary Elizabeth Crouch Sanders, and Minnie Belle Martin Sanders; two brothers-in-law, Clinton J. Fitzgerald, and Bob Douglas.
Those left to cherish Clifton’s memory include his children, Charles Clifton Sanders & wife Lucretia Bledsoe Sanders of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Carolyn Sanders Yokley & husband Charles Eddie Yokley of Greeneville, Tennessee; two brothers Clifford Glen (twin) and Joe Harold; one sister Mary Sue Fitzgerald; four grandchildren, Chad & Debbie Sanders of Telford, Tennessee, Jeremy Sanders of Johnson City, Tennessee, Major Jordan Yokley, M.D., of San Antonio, Texas, and Tyler & Caity Yokley of Gallatin, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren Jared, Carley, and Madison Sanders of Telford, Tennessee, and Sarah Yokley of Gallatin, Tennessee; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends.
A visitation for family and friends of Clifton will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM. There will be a private service for the immediate family held later in the day followed by entombment at East Tennessee Memory Gardens. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash and Pastor Sherrel Nave will be officiating the services.
Condolences can be sent to Clifton’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Clifton Sanders.