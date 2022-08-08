JOHNSON CITY - George “Butch” Kenneth Ingram of Johnson City TN passed away on Sunday, August 7th.
He was born in Johnson City on May 9th, 1944. He will join his father and mother, Sam and Ethel Ingram, and his 3 sisters, Ida Bell Cooper, Fran Smith, Janice Owens in his new heavenly home.
Butch attended Trinity Assembly of God where his pastor said he served as van driver and coordinator, sound man, board member, helper in maintenance, stage preparation and a faithful friend and encourager.
Butch served his church and community by providing years of transportation. He was employed by the City of Johnson City Transit Department, Washington County and Johnson City Schools as a dedicated bus driver for over 30 years. He loved telling his many “bus stories”. He drove church vans for over 40 years. If you needed a ride, he was always available. Should Jesus need a bus driver, he now has the best one available.
Butch served on the board of directors of the JC Community Clinic and even when he was not able to attend he listened intently over the phone.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene, to whom he was married 54 years, his daughters Teresa Boggs (husband Jim), and Mary Lee Baker and his son Kenneth “Kenny” Ingram (wife Angie). He has five grandsons: Nolan, Jon-Wesley (wife Sara) and Riley Boggs and Tanner and Trey Baker (loving referred to as his Pumpkins), and one great granddaughter, Layla Elizabeth Boggs; sisters, Jane Castell, Ethel Holtsclaw, Kay Willis, Susie Daniels and Joy Donnel; brothers, Bobby, Bill and Sammy Ingram.
Butch loved his amazing church family and they loved him. The family will forever be indebted to the love which was showered upon him. This small congregation demonstrated Christ love so well.
Special thanks to Angela Fleener, Wanda Mann, Crystal Stevens and Caris Healthcare who went above and beyond to help care for daddy during the last year.
A graveside service with family and friends will be conducted at Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Ken Jefferies officiating on August 11th at 11:00 am. Mr. Ronald Barnett will lead the family in song.
The family will welcome visitors at the home after the graveside between 2:00 and 4:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Trinity Assembly of God; 617 University Parkway, JC TN.
A celebration of his life will be held at his church at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.