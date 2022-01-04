JOHNSON CITY - George “Bud” William Oliver, Jr., age 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Lakebridge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late George William Oliver, Sr. and Glenna Margaret Brown Oliver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Ellis; and one brother, John Oliver.
Bud attended Asbury Presbyterian Church. He retired in 1991 from Bailey and Ferguson as a Maintenance Repairman. He could fix anything that was broken. Bud was known for his green thumb and his beautiful yard that he kept. He loved working in flowers and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Oliver; three children, Doris Ann Dayton and husband Gary, Jeffrey Oliver and wife Angela, and David Oliver and wife Kim; five grandchildren, Tara Baker and husband Cory, Jordan Oliver, Kayli Oliver, Seth Oliver and Koby Oliver; two great grandchildren, Gavyn Baker and Elowen Oliver; one brother, Gary Oliver; one sister, Norma Newton; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Presnell and husband David; two brother-in-laws, Argil Neal, and Tom Neal and wife Nancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Monte Vista Funeral Home with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that was shown.
