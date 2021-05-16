JOHNSON CITY - George Aubrey Lee III, 42, of Johnson City, passed peacefully at his home on Friday, May 14, 2021.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Brianna and son Jude, of the home and his mother Jennifer Luttrell (Jerry), his father George Aubrey Lee II (Sally), his sisters, Jessica King (Tommy) and Annie Luttrell, and his brothers, Christopher Lee and Drew Thomas, niece Carlie King and Grandmother Nellie Nelson, his mother-in-law Hilda Moody, and his beloved cats.
He was an honors graduate of Northeast State Community College and was a skilled welder. Growing up he was active in soccer and Boy Scout Troop 94 in Greeneville. He won the State Regional Spelling Bee.
Aubrey was a skilled outdoorsman and could do anything with his hands. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and carpentry. He considered his hunting buddy, Jackie McCrary (Teresa) a special friend. He was always eager to help family and friends whenever he was needed. A private celebration of life will be held for the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Lee family during this difficult time.