JOHNSON CITY - On Sunday September 5th, 2021 George “Allen” (Elvis) Bennett, Johnson City, departed this life surrounded by his fiancé and his children. Allen fought a courageous battle with lung cancer for over 2 years and surprised everyone with his commitment to treatment and lifestyle changes he made on his own.
Allen was born September 11, 1958 in Carter County but lived most of his life in Johnson City. He was a painter by trade and worked on some very large scale jobs in the area including The Carnegie Hotel, JCMC, Nuclear Fuel, Holston Defense and The Mall at JC to name a few. He took pride in a “job well done” as was evidenced by the many people that recruited him to do work for them. Allen’s real pride and joy though was his 4 children and 6 grandchildren.
Allen enjoyed drinking his beer and the company of the many people that stopped by to “shoot the breeze” with him and he always had a smile. He was a car enthusiast and owned some classics through the years. He loved to play cards-Rook, Spades, Poker- it didn’t matter the game. He loved horseshoes and watching The Tennessee Vols and Titans.
Allen was proceeded in death by his Mother and Step Father Susie and Ed Scarboro, his Grandmother, whom he called “Mama”, Rowena Hartsook, an infant granddaughter Kalee Belle and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to mourn his death is his fiancé Marinda “Julio” Howell, Smokey, his dog that loved him so much, his children Justin (Samantha), Jeremy (Cristine), Chelsea, Breelyn (Phillip) his grandchildren Kortlin Bennett, Machi, Kyhlan and Mathias Bennett, Little Phillip (Nolan) & Chandler Carpenter, the Mother of his children Michelle and her family, Siblings Stella Grindstaff, James Bennett, Bonnie Bennett, Joanne Elrod, Ronnie Scarboro, Norma Rodefer, Mark Scarboro and Marlene Wishon. Many nieces, nephews and cousins including a special nephew Jerry Grindstaff and special cousin Bobby Barnett and a special friend Joe Howell.
It was Allen’s wishes to be cremated and his family is having a private Celebration of Life on his birthday Saturday September 11th.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of George to the Animal Shelter.
To quote Allen
“God is great, beer is good and people are crazy”
I will love you forever
Always ~ Marinda
Dad we will love and miss you forever!!