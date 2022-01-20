JONESBOROUGH - George Alan Miller, age 93, of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home. He was a native of Erwin, and a son of Joseph and Bunia (Troutman) Miller. George was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Mountain Home VA Medical Center after 30 years of services as a Medical Technologist. His greatest passions were farming and woodworking. In addition to his parents George is also preceded in death by infant brothers: William and Ralph Miller; sisters: Ruth Miller and Mary Sanders and husband, Harry; and brothers: Bob Miller and wife, Polly, and Pat Miller.
George’s wife, Charlotte (Drinnen) Miller, age 88, also of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home. A native of Knoxville, Charlotte is the daughter of the late Bruce Hensley Drinnen and Bertha Paulette (Eddington) Drinnen. She was a graduate of Carson-Newman University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. George and Charlotte were members of First Christian Church of Erwin, where Charlotte served as a Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and coloring. In addition to her parents and husband, Charlotte is preceded in death by one sister-in-law: Evelyn Drinnen; and two brothers-in-law: H.L. Chesser and Bob Underwood.
George and Charlotte have left behind to cherish their memory: daughter: Mary Ruth Little and husband, Dale; sons: G. Alan Miller II and Frank Miller; grandson: Kalin Miller; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; Charlotte’s brother: Bruce Hensley Drinnen, Jr.; her sisters: Maxine Chesser and Joyce Underwood; and their sister-in-law: Betty Miller.
A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family of George and Charlotte Miller will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37692. Dr. Todd Edmondson will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery by 11:50 am on Monday.
