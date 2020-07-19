On the night of July 7, 2020, Geoffrey went to sleep and awoke in Paradise. Geoff was born on Andrews Air Force base on January 21, 1978 as his parents were serving in the U.S. Navy at the time. He grew up on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and had sea water in his blood. He loved being on the water, fishing and crabbing as well as, bringing home wounded critters, to rehabilitate and set free.
He moved to Tennessee eight years ago and lived on Tumbling Creek in Erwin, TN. Here he embraced the mountain lifestyle of hiking and biking through the Tri-Cities area and exploring his land.
He was a Sprinkler Systems Installer for 20 yrs. and was employed at East Tennessee Sprinkler Company in Johnson City, TN. Geoff thoroughly enjoyed his job and his co-workers. He was kind, hard-working, generous, and loyal. Those who knew him will remember his great smile and laugh. He loved life, animals, his family and his friends. Above all, he was always grateful to the Almighty for all His blessings.
His memory will be cherished by his mother Rev. Laura Tracy and his Step-father Ronald Tracy of Erwin, TN. Geoff’s Maryland family members are His father Thomas E. Sherman of Port Republic and his Aunt Patty and cousins Timothy and Patrick Stedman. In the Chicago, Illinois area, he is survived by an uncle, Paul Troy, his wife Kathy and cousins Aaron and Kevin.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service scheduled at this time. He will be cremated and returned to the earth in his two favorite places - the mountains and the Chesapeake Bay.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Geoff’s name to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Erwin, TN where his mother is the pastor.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin.