ELIZABETHTON - Geoffrey Kirsop Hutchings, 81, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born April 18, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Elmer John & Doris Kirsop Hutchings. He had lived in Tennessee for a number of years. Geoffrey was a graduate of Milligan College, and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Union College, Barbourville, Kentucky. He was a teacher. He taught school at Bluff City Middle School for several years and also served as an assistant Principal. He was a member of Central Community Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Carter Norton.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Brenda “Susie” Wilkinson Hutchings. Three daughters & sons-in-law: Gennifer (Bryan) Edwards, Gretchen (Bill) Norton and Ginger (Michael) Booher. Nine grandchildren: Wil Edwards, Gwenyth Edwards, Hannah Norton (Noah) Nokes, Ellie Norton (Levon) Gothay, Jeffrey Norton, Hunter Lewis, Aaron Lewis, Krystian Lewis and Ariana Booher. One brother: Alan Hutchings.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Geoffrey Hutchings will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Todd Wolfe, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by Gary Wilkinson. Honorary Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Home Health & Hospice for the excellent care he received. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
