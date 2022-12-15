JOHNSON CITY - Geneva Osborne, age 84, of Johnson City, TN passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Butler, TN to the late James Stout and Viola Green Stout. Geneva was of the Freewill Baptist faith. She loved to go to church, especially with her brother Darrell. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and working in her flowers. Geneva never met a stranger; she was one to love everybody.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Stout and David Stout; two sisters, Rosa DiGregorio, Ruth Edwards and three infant brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Bush, of Johnson City; son, Mark Osborne (Patty), of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Michelle Ayers (Kevin), of Jonesborough, Harvey Norton (Brittany), of Jonesborough, David Osborne (Kelly), of Johnson City and Kaitlyn Osborne, of Gray; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Claspill (Winston), Johnny Ayers, Daniel Osborne, Kelsey Osborne, Makayla Norton and Madison Norton; two great-great grandchildren, Elizabeth Claspill and Amara Claspill; two brothers, Darrell Stout and Paul Stout, of Johnson City; sister, Evelyn Scott and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Geneva Osborne will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend David Greene and Reverend Mike Lamb officiating. Music will be under the direction of Sherry Tilson. The family will receive friends prior to the service between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Saturday.
The graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the Stout Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be David Osborne, Darrell Stout, Harvey Norton, Johnny Ayers, Kevin Ayers, Winston Claspill and Jeff Lyons. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Stout and Tony Stout. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM on Sunday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
