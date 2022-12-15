JOHNSON CITY - Geneva Osborne, age 84, of Johnson City, TN passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Butler, TN to the late James Stout and Viola Green Stout. Geneva was of the Freewill Baptist faith. She loved to go to church, especially with her brother Darrell. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and working in her flowers. Geneva never met a stranger; she was one to love everybody.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Stout and David Stout; two sisters, Rosa DiGregorio, Ruth Edwards and three infant brothers.

