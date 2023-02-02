ELIZABETHTON - Geneva Fleta Timbs, 95, of Elizabethton passed thru the heavenly gates on January 31, 2023 to be re-united with her husband of 75 years, Wallace Timbs, who passed away in August of 2022. She was the daughter of Thomas Monroe Phillips and Hessie Weaver Phillips.

Born in Avery County, North Carolina on September 23, 1927. Her family moved to Butler, Tennessee when she was a child, and they survived the Flood of Old Butler in 1940. Geneva met the love of her life, Wallace, and they married in1946. She promised her mother Hessie that she would finish high school and she fulfilled that promise by graduating Watauga Academy in 1947.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you