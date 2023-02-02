ELIZABETHTON - Geneva Fleta Timbs, 95, of Elizabethton passed thru the heavenly gates on January 31, 2023 to be re-united with her husband of 75 years, Wallace Timbs, who passed away in August of 2022. She was the daughter of Thomas Monroe Phillips and Hessie Weaver Phillips.
Born in Avery County, North Carolina on September 23, 1927. Her family moved to Butler, Tennessee when she was a child, and they survived the Flood of Old Butler in 1940. Geneva met the love of her life, Wallace, and they married in1946. She promised her mother Hessie that she would finish high school and she fulfilled that promise by graduating Watauga Academy in 1947.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; six brothers: Fred, Ron, Dennis, Tommy, Edward and Bud Phillips; and one sister, Anne Briggs.
Survivors include two daughters, JoAnn Rogers (Sam) and Marcelene Timbs (Chris); one son, Jeff Timbs (Melanie); and three grandchildren, Christopher Peters, Taylor and Courtney Timbs. Multiple nieces and nephews also survive.
Geneva was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church and a faithful servant of the Lord. A devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother who put God and family first in her life. She loved cooking for her family, spring flowers, and sitting in her porch swing talking to her neighbors. She also loved canning and preparing food from their garden.
A celebration of Geneva’s life will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the Fireside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. David Seibenaler officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM in the Fireside Chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.
Geneva will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Geneva’s honor to Valley Forge Christian Church, 114 V F Christian Church Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Timbs family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Geneva Fleta Timbs.