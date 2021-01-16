JOHNSON CITY - Geneva C. Bennett, 91, Johnson City, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her residence, following a brief illness.
Geneva was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. She was a daughter of the late Manley and Mary Bowling Pilkington.
Geneva was a homemaker and was retired from Leon-Ferenbach, where she worked for over forty years.
She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, Colorado Street, for many years, and a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Nolachuckey-Grand View chapter #194, Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bennett, in 2005, a son, Gary Bennett, in 1991, her brother, Jimmy Pilkington, and her sister, Louise Lowe.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy L. Bennett, Johnson City, Jerry W. Bennett and wife Brenda, Erwin; eight grandchildren, Bridgit Bennett and husband Billy, Gallatin, Bo Bennett and wife Dawn, Erwin, Billy Bennett and wife Beth, Johnson City, Mary Young and husband Tim, Gray, Angie Bryant, Johnson City, Tonya Bennett, Atlanta, GA, Michael Bennett, San Antonio, TX, Melissa Brown and husband Brian, Gray; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like extend a very special “thank you” to a very special niece, Pat Lowe, for the excellent care given during Geneva’s illness.
The graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 12:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Grandsons, great-grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 11:55 A.M. Tuesday, and are to please wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing while in attendance.
