My Dad, Gene Harris, sadly passed from this world into eternity in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021. I imagine he is side by side with his brothers, Doug, Richard and Raymond on the river bank casting in their lines, while “Dot” watches on. I’m sure many of his buddies are there too.
Daddy was a kind and caring man. He took care of his family and saw it as a huge honor to do so. Many times Dad held the hand of a loved one as that person passed. Here, still on earth, he will be missed severely by his grandkids Isaiah, Naomi, Phebe, and Lydia Holloway, as well as his surviving siblings, Margaret Shelton, “Dee” Sparks, and “Kip” Harris. Of course, I will continue to painfully miss him as well.
If you knew my dad, you know he would want to be remembered for the life he lived. Please bring those memories and visit with us at Valley Funeral Home, Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7pm and for a graveside service on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1pm. There will be a procession from Valley Funeral Home to Evergreen Cemetery starting at 12:30pm on Tuesday.
This obituary was lovingly written by Natasha Holloway, daughter of Mr. Gene Harris.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Gene Harris through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.