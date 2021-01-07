On January 5, 2021, Gayleen Verna Kelley, a loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 63. Gayleen was born in Killeen, Texas in 1957 to Edward and Rejeania Clemmons. She graduated from Science Hill High School and attended Walters State Community College. Gayleen is fondly remembered during her career in Greeneville, TN elementary schools as the “Lunch Lady who loved children.” Long after she retired, the now grown-up kids were stilling rushing to her for a hug.
Gayleen had a passion for being the best Christian witness and friend that she could possibly be. Her walk with God showed in all she did. In 1979, Gayleen asked God to find her a black haired, blue eyed man for a husband. God send her Larry, he met the requirements, but she found that he was not walking with God but knew that God had work for him to do. It took several long nights of prayer beside the bed before Larry got down there too and soon the Lord saved him and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage.
When they became one in the Lord, they found a tremendous joy in serving God. Sometimes it was as working together as Outreach Coordinators at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, other times it was enjoying the value in sharing “Humor and Inspirational Stories” in their 21 years as professional storytellers. And Oh! The talent that God gave Gayleen to sing spiritual hymns! Songs from her heart always glorified God and lifted the spirits of His children. She was also very talented and creative in making crafts, sewing and cooking. Gayleen shared a recipe to all who met her. Larry and Gayleen would always share it during their storytelling performances. They would say, “While we are telling our stories, we want you to know that we love the Lord, we love you, and we love each other.” One other recipe that she shared had to do with the hundreds of beautiful frog brooches that she collected. If someone complemented the frog brooch, she would give it them and remind them that FROG stands for Faithfully Relying On God. Thank you Gayleen for showing us that your recipes work.
Survivors include her husband: Larry Kelley, Sons Allen and son-in-law Jason and Son Stacy and daughter-in-law Dawn. Granddaughters Ariel Arrington, Abeigail Crain, AnLeighe Kelley and Kaedience Moore, three Grandchildren-in-laws and one great granddaughter Amara McCrary. In addition, she is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Rick and Cathy Clemmons of Crowley, Texas
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rejeania Clemmons and a brother, Sean Clemmons.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10am-2pm at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church in Limestone. The church is located at 3709 Old State Route 34 Limestone, TN. The graveside service will follow at 3 pm in the Limestone FWB Cemetery. Pastor Tim Roach and Reverend Lynn Neas will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Outreach Food Ministry by mailing a check to the address above. Checks should be made out to Limestone FWB Church with a “Food Ministry” note in the memo.