LYNCHBURG, VA - Gayle Edith Jacobs, 75, of Lynchburg, Virginia, formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was the devoted wife of the late Roger Thompson Jacobs.
Gayle was born November 24, 1945, in Albany, New York the daughter of the late Arthur Hein and Agnes Bradt Hein. Gayle was retired as a librarian and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City, TN. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and hosting events at her home.
She is survived by a son Steve P. Jacobs and his wife Christy of Forest, VA and a daughter Susan L. Jacobs of Marlboro, NY, and three grandchildren: Hannah, Logan, and Tucker Jacobs.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church.
A Celebration of Gayle’s Life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Rich Riesz officiating. The live stream link can be found at www.gfcnow.com/eventstream
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to Samaritan’s Purse or to the American Red Cross.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.