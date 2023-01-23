ELIZABETHTON - Gayla Sue Oxendine Graves, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born July 10, 1943, in Elizabethton to the late John & Christine Smith Oxendine. Gayla was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a retired employee of Raytheon Corporation, Bristol after thirty-four years of service. She loved flowers, bird watching and shopping. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband Maurice “Moe” Graves. Two Daughters: Jody Shipley and wife Laura and Tina Hardin. One Granddaughter: Zoe Shipley. Two Stepsons: Buzz and Tracy Graves and her cat Tila. One Aunt: Joann Cable, Two Uncles: Terry Smith and Tom Oxendine. Also, several cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Sammy Oxendine and Mr. Scott Fisher, Ministers officiating. Music will be provided by the Sacred Journey. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Joseph Greenwell, Wes Johnson, Jimmy Cable, Chris Timmons, Joel Norris and Stevie Burrough. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Nursing Staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital including Courtney, Candace, Hana, Mark, Jessica, and Linda also the Nursing Staff at Life Care Center, of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www,memorialfcelizabethton.com.
