ELIZABETHTON - Gayla Sue Oxendine Graves, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born July 10, 1943, in Elizabethton to the late John & Christine Smith Oxendine. Gayla was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a retired employee of Raytheon Corporation, Bristol after thirty-four years of service. She loved flowers, bird watching and shopping. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Maurice “Moe” Graves. Two Daughters: Jody Shipley and wife Laura and Tina Hardin. One Granddaughter: Zoe Shipley. Two Stepsons: Buzz and Tracy Graves and her cat Tila. One Aunt: Joann Cable, Two Uncles: Terry Smith and Tom Oxendine. Also, several cousins.

