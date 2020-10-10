Gary Wayne Potter was born March 9th, 1950 to Thelma Neas Potter and Estal Potter in Johnson City, TN. He graduated from Science Hill High School in the class of 1968, from ETSU in 1972, and Marshall University in 1976. Gary worked on his Doctoral work at UT and UK. Gary taught at Steed Collage, ETSU, Carson Newman, Milligan, and completed his teaching career at Northeast State Community College where he taught for over 20 years. During his tenure at NECC Gary created and nurtured the Public Relations, Multi Media, Broadcasting / Mass Communication and RTVF Department. He also directed the students in developing the Directions Northeast, the school's broadcasting informational videos. When Gary was not pursing his passion of teaching, he worked in industry at Eastman, Texas Instruments and Morrell Motors. Early in his career he worked at numerus local radio stations as a DJ.
In addition to his parents, a brother Jack Potter, his first wife and mother of his daughter Bonnie Wilson, Art Morton and Mike Harris (fathers of his grandchildren and dear family members.) all preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his. loving wife and soulmate Cathy Potter, children Kristina Potter Clark and her husband Bryan, Buster Shoemake and wife Stefanie, Jennifer Vance and husband Michael as well as Christy Shoemake and BJ Daniels. Gary adored his grandchildren: Madison Morton, Noah Harris, Lilly Vance, Andrew Vance, Kayleigh Shoemake, Haley Brown, Lexi Brown, Zoey Greer and Stella Morton: along with her two daughters: Addy and Ari. Gary's great grandsons Greyson and Sammy Wayne Miller. Gary also had his fur babies Sir Thomas and Heidi; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew, and family friend Rachel Smith.
Gary was defined by his family. He enjoyed his students, music, genealogy, Saint Simon's Island, weekends spent cheering on his favorite sports teams.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow in the Dogwood Chapel at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Dr. Wayne Emery. A committal service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Highland Church Cemetery at 11:00 am. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 10:50am. Active pallbearers will be: Noah Harris, Bryan Clark, Buster Shoemake, Michael Vance, Mike Wells, Anthony Frazier, Isiah Quaintance, Haley Brown and alternate, Tyler Warren. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dave Walwick, Tom Headley, Jim Cline, B. J. Daniels, members of the Bongo Bongo, the Communications Department of Northeast State Community College and former students.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Potter family. (423) 282-1521