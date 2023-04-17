ELIZABETHTON - Gary Wayne Perry, 74, Elizabethton, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A lifelong resident of Elizabethton, he always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone. He had a heart of gold and a knack for talking on the phone. He loved the Lord and was a friend to all that knew him. Gary was the son of the late Earl & Marie Crow Perry. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and was a devoted member of Keenburg Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Matheson Tool & Die. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by uncles: Howard, Jim, Carl, and Alfred Crow, Carl Keplinger and Clarence Perry, his aunts: Annie Crow, Phyllis Crow, Jane Calhoun, and Florence Robinette.
He leaves behind Aunts: Edith Keplinger, Shirley Matheson, Margaret Crow, a special Uncle Harry “Bea”, and Patsy Crow and Don Robinette, as well as a host of cousins. He loved his church family and had many special friends including his caregiver and best friend, Sue Tolley and his little buddy Stetson Lane Cornette; also Sammie Sue, his furry baby cat.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gene Fleenor officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
