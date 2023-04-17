ELIZABETHTON - Gary Wayne Perry, 74, Elizabethton, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A lifelong resident of Elizabethton, he always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone. He had a heart of gold and a knack for talking on the phone. He loved the Lord and was a friend to all that knew him. Gary was the son of the late Earl & Marie Crow Perry. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and was a devoted member of Keenburg Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Matheson Tool & Die. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by uncles: Howard, Jim, Carl, and Alfred Crow, Carl Keplinger and Clarence Perry, his aunts: Annie Crow, Phyllis Crow, Jane Calhoun, and Florence Robinette.

He leaves behind Aunts: Edith Keplinger, Shirley Matheson, Margaret Crow, a special Uncle Harry “Bea”, and Patsy Crow and Don Robinette, as well as a host of cousins. He loved his church family and had many special friends including his caregiver and best friend, Sue Tolley and his little buddy Stetson Lane Cornette; also Sammie Sue, his furry baby cat.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you