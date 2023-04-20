II Timothy 4:7- “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

ERWIN - Gary Wayne Edwards, Sr., age 77, Erwin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, family, and caregivers who he called dear friends. He was born on April 7, 1946, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Gary is the son of late Ray and Kathleen Angel Edwards. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his brother Brian Keith Edwards of Erwin, TN.

