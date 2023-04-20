II Timothy 4:7- “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
ERWIN - Gary Wayne Edwards, Sr., age 77, Erwin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, family, and caregivers who he called dear friends. He was born on April 7, 1946, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Gary is the son of late Ray and Kathleen Angel Edwards. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his brother Brian Keith Edwards of Erwin, TN.
Gary was a devoted Christian, husband, father, papaw, and leader in the community throughout his life. He was a member of Rock Creek Presbyterian Church where he loved to go worship the Lord on Sunday mornings with his church family. Gary enjoyed studying government policies and loved talking to everyone in the community. He always would use his humor to tell jokes to make everyone feel welcome around him. He served as the Town of Erwin Alderman and vice mayor where he was awarded a plaque with the key to the city for his years of service and dedication to the community members. Gary Wayne Edwards Senior served as alderman on the Utility Board, the Town of Erwin Zoning Board, and the Beverage Board from 2006 to 2020. He retired as plant manager from Tennessee Abrasives in Erwin, TN.
Gary loves his Boston Terrier dogs dearly. He always kept them by his side throughout each phase of his life. He would sneak whatever he was eating under the table to them. Anyone that would visit could always find an extra dog bone around the house, especially in his chair. He always said his way of honoring his dogs was to rescue another one and make sure they were spoiled.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the following health care organizations and staff members for supporting Gary in each step of his health journey and always being there for his family: Unicoi County Hospital, Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services, Hospice Care by Amedisys, and Christian Care Center of Unicoi County.
The family is especially grateful to Becky Allen from Hospice Care by Amedisys, Jerome Jackson, and Nancy King for their dedication, love and care given to Gary during his sickness. The family is thankful knowing that all of them cared for him up to his final moments. This has given the family much needed peace.
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31
Gary leaves behind to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 56 years, Linda Paulette Edwards; daughter Paula Kay Edwards (husband Justin). His son Gary “Wayne” Edwards Jr. (wife Connie), Erwin; his granddaughter Jaimie Nichole Edwards (finance Eric); grandson Dusty Ray Edwards. His nieces Codie Edwards and Katie Edwards
The family respectfully requests the honor or your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gary Wayne Edwards, Sr. A funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. Chris Edmonds along with Reverend Andy Blackwelder and Lay Minster John Catts will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Special singing will be from Carrie Tipton and Nancy King. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Chris Edmonds will officiate the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Gary Wayne Edwards Jr., Dusty Edwards, Justin Oldaker, Keith Ayers, Ken Edmonds, Kenneth Edmonds, Steven Edmonds, Aaron Toney, and Eric Cooper. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Ayers and Barry Griffith.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Gary Wayne Edwards Sr.’s name to Rock Creek Presbyterian Church, 800 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, TN 37650 or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.
This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Gary Wayne Edwards, Sr. Condolence and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.