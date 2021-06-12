Gary Timothy (Tim) Hurt, 60 years old, passed away on June 7, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. Tim was born in Denver, Colorado where his parents later moved family to Johnson City, TN. Tim was a long time employee for Snowden’s Siding, Roofing, and Window Company in Johnson City,TN.
Tim is preceded in death by his father and mother, Samuel W and Ina F (Dingus) Hurt and sister Gail McDaniel.
Surviving is his sisters Gina Hill, and Pamela Huggins and brother-in-law Jeff of Knoxville,TN, and brother Gregory Hurt and sister-in-law Sharon of Kingsport,TN, along with extended family members.
A memorial is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National American Cancer Society via www.cancer.org.