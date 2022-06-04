Gary Steven Davis, 67, left his physical body on Friday night, May 27th, at his home, after a courageous year-and-a-half battle with mesothelioma. He was born on December 20th, 1954 to the late Lewis and Clara Davis of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Gary was the most loving and sensitive husband to his wife, Kay, and a devoted "Poppy" to his four grandchildren.
Gary grew up in Jonesborough and graduated from David Crockett High School in 1972. He attended East Tennessee State University, where he majored in music. Gary had a love affair with music from a very small child until his death at age 67. Even though he studied music as a child and in college, Gary was a natural musician and was blessed with perfect pitch hearing. He could play any request on the piano without having the written music. He truly played from his heart and that was recognized by anyone who was fortunate to hear him play the piano.
Gary also shared a great passion for travel with his wife, beginning on their honeymoon to Europe where they backpacked and traveled by train. He also had a great love of nature and hiking. Gary enjoyed fishing as a young boy and into his adulthood. He also greatly enjoyed foreign films, short films, and those that offered a lot of dialogue and meaning. Most of all Gary loved spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren. He touched many lives with his kindness, love, and creative spirit.
Gary had a very eclectic work history, including owning his own piano and organ business in Kentucky and Indiana. He also had a long history in sales from selling church carillons to orthopedic joints. He also did contract work with the railroad as a ballast technician.
Gary was preceded in death by both parents, Lewis and Clara Davis of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Elizabeth Kay Davis; step-son, Alex Williams (Marisa) of Nashville, TN; step-daughter, Tara Sizemore (Ben) of Johnson City, TN; beloved grandchildren, Maya and Paxton Sizemore of Johnson City, TN; and Roxy and Reese Williams of Nashville, TN; sister, Linda Robbins of Jonesborough, TN; brother, Jack Davis (Jeff Morse) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; mother-in-law, Charlotte Corbett of Johnson City, TN; nieces, Cindy Davis Berg (Dan) of Columbia, SC; Stephanie Robbins Atkinson (Jeff) of Lincolnton, NC; Jackie Davis Thurston (Mark) of Charlotte, NC; Lora Davis Ritchie (Bob) of Charlotte, NC; and nephew Jonathan Robbins (Emily) of Knoxville, TN; and his beloved cat Peka, of the home.
Gary's family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Home Health Services in Elizabethton, TN for their kind and compassionate care during Gary's illness.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 11th at The Down Home in Johnson City, TN from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support The Thornton House at the International Mesothelioma Program. Checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "In memory of Gary Davis and in support for the Thornton House" in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.