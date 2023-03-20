JOHNSON CITY - Gary Norman Duclos, 522 Pine Lane, Johnson City, Tennessee, died Feb. 19 at his home. He was 76.

Gary was a kind, caring Christian man who served his country honorably in both the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. He loved God with all his heart, soul, mind and strength, loved others as himself and was a patriotic American who was proud of his "two honorables" from the two service branches.

