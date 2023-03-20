JOHNSON CITY - Gary Norman Duclos, 522 Pine Lane, Johnson City, Tennessee, died Feb. 19 at his home. He was 76.
Gary was a kind, caring Christian man who served his country honorably in both the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. He loved God with all his heart, soul, mind and strength, loved others as himself and was a patriotic American who was proud of his "two honorables" from the two service branches.
Gary was born in Elmira, N.Y., on October 22, 1946, the second of four children born to Norman and Beulah Hinds Duclos. He was generous -- bringing snacks bought with his paper route money to his younger sister Jackie while he was still a teenager and helping friends, neighbors and Christian ministries while living on Pine Lane the last 22 years of his life.
Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy before he even graduated from Elmira High School in 1964. Within months, he was stationed off the coast of Vietnam as U.S. involvement in the war intensified. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gary also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gary worked in a variety of jobs and lived in several cities before settling in Johnson City in the late 1990s. He loved the music of his youth and was a singer who possessed a voice reminiscent of Johnny Mathis.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Terry McCormick. He is survived by his sister Jacquelyn (Jackie) Fietkiewicz, Cicero, N.Y.; his brother Michael (Mickey) Duclos, Oviedo, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Jeff and Angela Keeling, Johnson City.
Gary received a military honor guard funeral followed by interment at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.