Gary Max (Birdie) Hays, age 77 of Limestone, TN, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a Veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam. He retired from Greeneville Ship Builders and was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Gladys Hays; 2 brothers, Robert (Buck) Hays and Charles (Buster) Hayes; and 2 sisters, Lucille Pratt and Sue Jackson.
Birdie is survived by his wife, Marylou Silvers Hays; 2 daughters, Chloe Hays of the home, and Crystal Smith; 2 grandsons, Bradley Joe Smith and Jaden Smith; granddaughter, Isabella Brooke Smith; great-granddaughter, Kenzley Smith and her mom, Brittney McInturff; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Imogene Silvers, Julian Vasquez and Ginger Hixson for their long hours of care and support, and to Hospice and Home Instead employees, Vicki Miller and Joanna Booth for all their help and support. Marylou also would like to thank all her other sisters and so many other family and friends for all their visits and prayer.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.