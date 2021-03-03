GRAY, TENNESSEE - On Monday, March 1, 2021, Gary Michael Stafford, 78, went home to be with the Lord after a more than four year fight with stage 4 lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Niles and Mildred Stafford.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sue Stafford; sons, Mark (Misty) Stafford and Phillip Stafford; brothers, Allen (Charlotte) Stafford, Edward (Mary Etta) Stafford, and Steve (Lisa) Stafford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Gary graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and he received a Master’s degree in mathematics from East Tennessee State University. He was a devoted educator in Washington County, teaching mathematics at Sulphur Springs High School, and Daniel Boone High School. He touched the lives of many students and was known to be a “hard” but fair teacher with the slogan “no spoon feeding.”
Gary was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was involved in several mission trips.
Services for Mr. Stafford will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Receiving of friends will be from 12-2 PM, the funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, and the graveside service will follow at approximately 3:00 PM at the Gray Community Cemetery. Pastor John Reed will be officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews: Kurt Stafford, Andrew Stafford, Trevor Stafford, Jimmy Hawkins, Ethan Good, Jeremy Hood, Brandon Walker, and Cole Tipton. Honorary pallbearers are Gary’s good friends: Tom Lee, Roy Gillis, Harvey Howell, Gale Gray, Ron Ervin, Ron Smith, Mickey Gray, Gale Rhudy, Jim Johnson, and Alex Templeton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pavilion fund at the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church are requested.
Special Thanks go out to the staff at the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, especially Dr. Wade Iams; and to Ballad Hospice, especially Gary’s caregivers, Hope and Angie.
This obituary was lovingly written by Gary’s family.
Condolences can be sent to Gary' family at the funeral home's website
