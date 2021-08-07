JOHNSON CITY - Gary Len Street, age 71, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Gary was born on July 2, 1950, to the late Daunt Andrew Street and Eunice Mae Wilson Street in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1973 and married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Reed, in 1974. He is beloved by many, including his two sons, their wives, and his two grandchildren.
Gary and Nancy were active, longtime members of Central Baptist Church since 1976. Gary taught the same group of young men from 6 th-12th grades as their Sunday School teacher, mentor, and friend. Gary was a familiar, welcoming face to all who attended Central Baptist. He was part of the security team; greeting, assisting, and offering to lend a hand to all who walked through the doors. Growing up, Gary was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
Upon retirement from a career in sales, Gary found a passion for writing, composing ten novels and a book of poetry. His novels all are set in his home of Appalachia where the history, the land, and the people are rich in tradition and heritage. He was a lover of the mountains, the people who live here, and the words that describe them. Gary was an active member of the Lost State’s Writers Guild. He also enjoyed hiking and photography. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by two half-brothers and one half-sister. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Street; children, Ryan Andrew (and wife, Jennifer Marie Donovan) Street and Christopher Lynn (and Jennifer Lynn Vanderzee) Street; grandchildren, Grant Banner Street and Victoria Joy Street; two nieces; and one nephew.
Gary’s family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday, August 8th, 2021 at Central Baptist Church (300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601). A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation, beginning at 1:30 pm, under the direction of Dr. Tommy Hood, Pastor Gene Elliott, and Pastor Tony Martin. Those attending are asked to please wear a face covering. The Celebration of Life service will be recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Gary’s obituary page, by 4:00 pm Tuesday.
After the funeral, a graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm at Roselawn Memory Gardens (3033 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601), officiated by Rev. Garry Edwards of Pinecrest Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.
Active pallbearers will include Matt Davis, John Tapp, Steve Curley, Butch Sparks, Jared Colinger, Chris Catron, and Sean Ewing. Honorary pallbearers will include David Howard, Nathaniel Horton, Yan Lee, and David Campbell.
Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor are directed to Central Baptist Church (https://cbcjc.org/give).
