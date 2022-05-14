Gary Alber passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, May 13, 2022.
Gary was a graduate of Milligan College and was a CPA for 27 years. After moving back to Johnson City, he was employed as comptroller by Wilson Pharmacy for 18 years before retiring. He continued to work as a consultant for several businesses while retired. Gary was a longtime member of the Johnson City Country Club. Although numbers were his specialty, he was foremost a people person. He had an extremely caring and compassionate nature and a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Raymond and Betty Alber and sister, Ann Marie Alber.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his wife of 37 years, Rochelle Mahanes; sisters-in-law, Michelle Mahanes, Dianne Mahanes; brother-in-law, Jeff Demedue. Gary will be missed greatly.
