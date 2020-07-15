Gary Frank Marlor, 57, died unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Gary was a native of Asheville, NC, and a son of the late Jerry Franklin Marlor and Virgie Lunsford Taylor.
He was a retired auto mechanic and a member of the American Pool Association.
Gary attended First Freewill Baptist Church.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Carver Marlor, in 2011, a brother, Ray Marlor, a sister, Faye Gilpin and husband Bobby.
He is survived by two children, Jeremy Isiah Marlor, Johnson City, Nikki Marlor and fiance’, John White, Jonesborough; two grandchildren, Ally Marlor and John White, Jr., both of Jonesborough; one brother, Jerry Ronald Marlor, Johnson City; one sister, Virginia Marlor Hudson and husband Ray, Arden, NC; brother-in-law, Stacy Carver and sister-in-law, Tanya Carver, both of Johnson City; special family friends, Bart & Sharon Lyon, Johnson City.
The memorial service for Gary will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3:00 P.M., at First Free Will Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City, TN 37601, with Rev. Tony Trott, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 at the church.
It is recommended for those in attendance to practice social distancing and is required that all family members and guests visiting wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Marlor family. (928-6111)